Ravi Narula Sells 5,038 Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.95. Ooma Inc has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Ooma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

