Ravi Narula Sells 5,038 Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.95. Ooma Inc has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.
Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.