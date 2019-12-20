Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Redfin alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. Redfin has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $635,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,021,878.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,869.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,000 shares of company stock worth $2,853,370 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.