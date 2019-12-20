Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $71.00.

REG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered Regency Centers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.11.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 29.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 266,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 60,201 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

