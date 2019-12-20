Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG) Trading Up 1.7%

Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$2.99 ($2.12) and last traded at A$2.98 ($2.11), approximately 216,566 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.93 ($2.08).

The stock has a market cap of $784.95 million and a PE ratio of 15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.89.

About Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG)

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. It operates through Queensland/Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria/South Australia/Tasmania, and Western Australia segments. The company offers home care, home help, companionship, and government-funded and private home care services; and aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services.

