Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.50

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.50 and traded as high as $29.67. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 9,990 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on RTOKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.