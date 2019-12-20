Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $651,664.00 worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.01223674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

