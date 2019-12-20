Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Receives $5.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC set a $5.00 price target on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

RFP stock remained flat at $$3.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,765. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $484.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.36. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 119.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 37.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

