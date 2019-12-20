resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24, 1,230,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 170% from the average session volume of 455,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

TORC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Svb Leerink downgraded resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush downgraded resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.50.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that resTORbio, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other resTORbio news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 336,561 shares of resTORbio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $424,066.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,932,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,230. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TORC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of resTORbio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in resTORbio in the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in resTORbio by 38.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in resTORbio by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in resTORbio by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 29,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

