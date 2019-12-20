Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 35,786 Shares of Stock

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,352,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retail Value alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,430 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $159,612.90.

On Thursday, December 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 10,900 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $397,305.00.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $685.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.40. Retail Value Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Retail Value by 218.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 2,196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.