Return Energy (CVE:RTN) Trading 11.1% Higher

Return Energy Inc (CVE:RTN)’s share price traded up 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 254,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 287,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $6.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Lorne Andrew Morozoff sold 666,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$33,316.65.

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

