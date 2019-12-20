RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Trading 8.8% Higher

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares rose 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49, approximately 665,384 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 801% from the average daily volume of 73,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, ValuEngine cut RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 56.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

