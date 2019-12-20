Robert W. Baird Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $192.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $181.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 price target (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.15.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $127.12. 256,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,256. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 359,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after acquiring an additional 283,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,232,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.