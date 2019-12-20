Roku’s (ROKU) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.28.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,721.63 and a beta of 1.73. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,677.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $3,602,900.00. Insiders have sold 288,775 shares of company stock worth $40,382,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Roku by 47.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Roku by 4.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

