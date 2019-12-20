Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 324.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 324.38 ($4.27).

ROR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rotork from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Rotork to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,375 shares of company stock valued at $435,077.

ROR traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 335.40 ($4.41). The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 328.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 311.53. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.25. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 232.60 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

