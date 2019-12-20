Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $282.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $282.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.10. Cintas has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $277.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 229.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cintas by 2.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 61.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

