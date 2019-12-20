Royal Bank of Canada Lowers MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MEG Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.