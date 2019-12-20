Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 164.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $8,123,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,051 shares of company stock worth $9,793,345. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,831,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,252,000 after acquiring an additional 730,386 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

