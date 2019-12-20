Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.40

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.40 and last traded at $131.29, with a volume of 735977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

