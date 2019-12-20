Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROYMF. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of ROYMF remained flat at $$3.11 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.