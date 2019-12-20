RPICoin Market Capitalization Tops $31,351.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One RPICoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. In the last seven days, RPICoin has traded up 48.7% against the dollar. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $31,351.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00065547 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 909,108,491 coins and its circulating supply is 869,096,555 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

