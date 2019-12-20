RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $382,212.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $6,949.31 or 0.96309479 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $382,212.00 and $195,934.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 47.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002541 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

