RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €50.26 ($58.45).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

