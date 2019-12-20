Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Trading Up 28.5%

Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s stock price shot up 28.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.53, 11,843 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 473,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ruhnn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUHN. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ruhnn during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ruhnn in the second quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ruhnn during the second quarter worth $69,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

