RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) CEO Marshall Chesrown Purchases 50,000 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) CEO Marshall Chesrown purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marshall Chesrown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Marshall Chesrown purchased 66,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMBL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 449,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. RumbleON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.76 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 10.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter worth about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in RumbleON by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,074,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 33,856 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

