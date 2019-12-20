Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.58

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.58 and traded as high as $45.40. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 490 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

