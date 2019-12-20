Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Up 19.5%

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) shot up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.82, 112,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 62,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STSA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.20.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). On average, equities analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,379,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.