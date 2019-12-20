Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) Insider Buys £146,250 in Stock

Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) insider Martin Diggle purchased 2,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £146,250 ($192,383.58).
Shares of LON:SCLP opened at GBX 5.95 ($0.08) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.50. Scancell Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97.
Scancell Company Profile
