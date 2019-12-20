Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) Insider Buys £146,250 in Stock

Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) insider Martin Diggle purchased 2,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £146,250 ($192,383.58).

Shares of LON:SCLP opened at GBX 5.95 ($0.08) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.50. Scancell Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

