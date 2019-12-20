Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.00 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Scholastic updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

SCHL stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.80. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

