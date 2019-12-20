Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.06

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 10791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 507,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 121.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 57,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

