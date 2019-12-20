Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.31.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

SGEN traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.23. 27,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,348 shares of company stock worth $23,091,182 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.