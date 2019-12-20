SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Raised to GBX 750 at Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of SEGRO to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 813.83 ($10.71).

SGRO opened at GBX 881.20 ($11.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.60) and a one year high of GBX 900.60 ($11.85). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 862.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 788.95.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

