Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.26

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNIRF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

