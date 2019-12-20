Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $136,466.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. Sentivate has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $136,466.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.70 or 0.06751349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030005 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001473 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,608,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.