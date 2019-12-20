SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STRNY. Credit Suisse Group lowered SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $34.05 on Monday. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

