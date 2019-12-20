Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.18

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and traded as high as $13.04. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 80,314 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$229.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Paul Thexton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.45 per share, with a total value of C$104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$556,755.10.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

