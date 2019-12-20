Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Down 21.7% This Week

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Hotbit and DEx.top. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $171,032.00 and approximately $19,329.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00186888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.01226791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025855 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00120221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOPBTC, DEx.top, Hotbit, YoBit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.