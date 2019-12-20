Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.38

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.38 and last traded at $115.38, with a volume of 9811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.79.
A number of brokerages have commented on SLAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,555,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $246,072. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
