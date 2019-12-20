Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.38

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.38 and last traded at $115.38, with a volume of 9811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,555,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $246,072. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

