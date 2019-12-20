Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

SITM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $21.07 on Monday. Sitime has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

In other Sitime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist purchased 7,692 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick purchased 50,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $850,500.00.

