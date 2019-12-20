Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.11 million.Smart Global also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Smart Global stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $36.54. 863,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,104. The firm has a market cap of $867.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Smart Global had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

