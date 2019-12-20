Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,691.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,691.20 ($22.25).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,814 ($23.86) to GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.17) to GBX 1,695 ($22.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of LON SN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,837 ($24.16). The company had a trading volume of 3,631,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.05. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,383 ($18.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,694.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,788.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

