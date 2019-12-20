Social Send (SEND) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Social Send has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $103,076.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,599,132 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

