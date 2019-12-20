SolarCoin (SLR) Market Cap Reaches $806,851.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. SolarCoin has a market cap of $806,851.00 and $144.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00558027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008602 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000500 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,883,873 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,226 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

