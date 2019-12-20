Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $93.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $721,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,475.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $2,633,478.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,197 shares of company stock worth $11,276,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

