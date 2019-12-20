Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to post sales of $44.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.15 million and the highest is $55.06 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $57.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $223.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.98 million to $232.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $221.73 million, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $268.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $16.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Corporate insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $968,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,240,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 430,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

SOI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 409,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,980. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $675.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

