Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Press coverage about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

AMZN traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,792.28. 2,637,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,006. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $888.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,769.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,816.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,173.82.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,996 shares of company stock worth $17,496,550. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

