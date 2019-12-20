Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial and other services primarily in Japan and internationally. Nonlife Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. Life Insurance segment provides life insurance underwriting and asset management business. It also engaged in operation of nursing care service business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY remained flat at $$20.20 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities.

