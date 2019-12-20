SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Trading Down 0.3%

SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.20, approximately 23,556 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 47,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SONIC HEALTHCAR/S in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

