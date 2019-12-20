SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.86

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNYFY shares. ValuEngine lowered SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

