Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Downgraded by Itau Unibanco

Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Itau Unibanco currently has $45.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Southern Copper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE SCCO opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern Copper by 15.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,825,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,318,000 after purchasing an additional 774,578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 16.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,945,000 after purchasing an additional 155,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,171,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.