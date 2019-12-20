Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.45

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and traded as high as $38.70. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 3,627 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

